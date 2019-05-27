× Suitcase with human remains found in creek on near southeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Human remains were found in a suitcase in a creek on the near southeast side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2500 block of Villa Avenue around 3 p.m.

A spokesperson later said a body was found in a suitcase in a nearby creek. Police say it’s not the body of an infant or child.

We will update this as soon as we have more information.