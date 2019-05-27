× Police release identity of man killed outside Lawrence home

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Police released the identity of the man shot to death in Lawrence on Saturday night.

Lawrence police confirm 44-year-old Harold Michael Rodenbarger was killed at the back door of his home in the 8200 block of Harrison drive.

A neighbor told CBS4 that he heard several pops and saw a young man run from the house and into the back seat of a waiting car that drove off.

There is no definitive suspect or vehicle information developed currently.

Police are hoping if there were at least three people in that car that someone has talked about the shooting and a tip will lead them to suspects.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.