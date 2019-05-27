Portions of central Indiana under Tornado Watch until 10 p.m.

Pagenaud makes 2.6 million for winning Indy 500

Posted 11:11 pm, May 27, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 27: Simon Pagenaud of France, driver of the #22 Team Penske Chevrolet poses with the Borg-Warner Trophy during the Winner's Portraits session after the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 27, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Simon Pagenaud earned $2,669,529 for winning the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500.

His winnings are a portion of an overall purse of $13,090,536.

Alexander Rossi earned $759,179 after he led five times for 22 laps in total.

Takuma Sato made $540,454 for finishing third.

Josef Newgarden earned $462,904 for finishing fourth.

Will Power made  $444,554 for finishing fifth.

Click here for the full official box score.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.