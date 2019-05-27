SPECIAL COVERAGE: 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500

Nice weather to start on Memorial Day but tracking storms for later

Posted 6:28 am, May 27, 2019, by , Updated at 07:48AM, May 27, 2019

Patchy fog in the city this Monday morning but more dense fog will make it difficult to see the roads north of Indianapolis. Strong storms possible all the way through the Plains and Midwest, making for a potentially active Memorial Day.All of Memorial Day morning and through lunchtime will be rain-free and overall good for grilling but storms fire up after 3pm with the strongest storms expected Indianapolis and north after 6pm.  Hail and wind are my main concerns out of these storms with heavy rain and tornadoes also possible, especially after 6pm.Around a third of an inch of rain is expected Monday with heavier rain coming on Tuesday. Hot and humid again on Tuesday with another round of storms possible in the afternoon. Hot and humid through midweek with more comfortable air pumping in for the second half of the week. So many rain chances... the heaviest rain will be on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

