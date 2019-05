× IMPD: Person in critical condition after shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a person is in critical condition after being shot on the city’s east side.

Police confirm the person was found in a vehicle in the 3300 block of North Emerson Avenue.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

IMPD is not yet releasing any information regarding the cause of the shooting.

This is a developing story.