SPECIAL COVERAGE: 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500

Crews look for man who fell into Tippecanoe River, marking fourth water search since Thursday

Posted 10:22 am, May 27, 2019, by

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. – Rescue crews responded to the Tippecanoe River just south of the Norway Dam in White County for a man missing in the water.

At approximately 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to the area of the Tippecanoe River near Monticello for a kayaker seen going under the water and not resurfacing. The search is ongoing.

Indiana Conservation Officers are being assisted by the Monticello Fire Department.

This marks the fourth water search since Thursday.

Here is a recap of the other three searches:

  1. Crews began searching for Owen Jones, 4, on Thursday when he was swept away by the water of Delphi’s Deer Creek. He has still not been found.
  2. Terrance Williams, 52, went missing in the White River on Saturday. He is still missing.
  3. Divers recovered the body of William Snoddy, 31, of Indianapolis, around 10 p.m. on Sunday after he jumped off a boat into the Allen’s Creek Bay area of Lake Monroe.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recommends these safety tips for anyone with plans to go near water.

  • Check for alerts for high water or debris.
  • Sharpen up on your CPR skills.
  • Watch for children.
  • Always wear life jackets.
Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.