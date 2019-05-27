× Crews look for man who fell into Tippecanoe River, marking fourth water search since Thursday

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. – Rescue crews responded to the Tippecanoe River just south of the Norway Dam in White County for a man missing in the water.

At approximately 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to the area of the Tippecanoe River near Monticello for a kayaker seen going under the water and not resurfacing. The search is ongoing.

Indiana Conservation Officers are being assisted by the Monticello Fire Department.

This marks the fourth water search since Thursday.

Here is a recap of the other three searches:

Crews began searching for Owen Jones, 4, on Thursday when he was swept away by the water of Delphi’s Deer Creek. He has still not been found. Terrance Williams, 52, went missing in the White River on Saturday. He is still missing. Divers recovered the body of William Snoddy, 31, of Indianapolis, around 10 p.m. on Sunday after he jumped off a boat into the Allen’s Creek Bay area of Lake Monroe.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recommends these safety tips for anyone with plans to go near water.