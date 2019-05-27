LIVE BLOG: Central Indiana under Tornado Watch; storms may affect Memorial Day plans

Portions of central Indiana under Tornado Watch until 10 p.m.

Posted 2:23 pm, May 27, 2019, by , Updated at 02:32PM, May 27, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Portions of central Indiana are under a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m.

The following counties are included in the Tornado Watch: Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Madison, Montgomery, Tippecanoe and Tipton Counties.

Storms firing up in the area may impact your plans for the rest of the day.

The biggest threats are damaging winds, heavy rain, hail, lighting, and even an isolated tornado.

