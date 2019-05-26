× SCHEDULE | 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Race day has arrived!

Here’s a look at the schedule for this year’s Indianapolis 500:

5 a.m.-noon: Ticket and Credential Office Open

6 a.m.: Public Gates Open

7 a.m.: Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light Gates Open

7:15-8:45 a.m.: Snake Pit – Ricky Retro

8 a.m.: Parade of Bands

8:45 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March Begins

8:45-10:15 a.m.: Snake Pit – Chris Lake

8:55 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March Reaches Checkpoint 1 – South Pit Gate

9:05 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March Reaches Checkpoint 2 – Pagoda Plaza

9:10 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March Reaches Checkpoint 3 – IMS Midway

9:30-10:30 a.m.: Celebrity Red Carpet – Pagoda Plaza

9:38 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March reaches Checkpoint 4 – Band Gate

9:55 a.m.: Pit Lane Open for Race Cars

10:15-11:45 a.m.: Snake Pit – Illenium

10:20 a.m.: All Cars in Pit Lane

10:30 a.m.: “On the Banks of the Wabash” (Purdue University Band)

10:40 a.m.: Cars Moved to Grid

10:53 a.m.: Green Flag Delivery in Turn 1 by IU Health Helicopter

11 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 Winning Drivers’ Laps

11:05 a.m.: All Cars on the Grid

11:20 a.m.: Historic Race Car Laps presented by Cummins

11:26 a.m.: Mario Andretti Historic Car Laps

11:43 a.m.: “God Bless the USA” – Lee Greenwood

12:01 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions

12:09 p.m.: Military March

12:13 p.m.: “America the Beautiful” – Indiana National Guard

12:16 p.m.: Military Speech – U.S. Army Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command

12:20 p.m.: Presentation of Colors

12:20 p.m.: Invocation – Archbishop Charles C. Thompson, Archdiocese of Indianapolis

12:21 p.m.: Rifle Volley – Victory Podium

12:22 p.m.: “Taps”

12:23 p.m.: “God Bless America” – Chevel Shepherd

12:26 p.m.: National Anthem – Kelly Clarkson

12:27 p.m.: Flyover – U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight Team (F-16 Fighting Falcon, A-10 Thunderbolt II, P-51 Mustang, P-40 Warhawk)

12:36 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” – Jim Cornelison

12:38 p.m.: “Drivers Start Your Engines” – Tony George, IMS Chairman of the Board

12:45 p.m.: 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge (200 laps)

1-2:30 p.m.: Snake Pit – Alesso

2:35-4:05 p.m.: Snake Pit – Skrillex

TICKETS: Reserved seats available at various prices. $40 (General Admission only, no Snake Pit Entry). Kids 15 and under are free accompanied by adult with ticket. All Snake Pit attendees must also hold a valid Indianapolis 500 Race Day ticket. The Snake Pit is part of the Indianapolis 500 Race Day activities. Fans will not be admitted to the track with just the Snake Pit wristband.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN: (6 a.m.) All gates open.

STANDS OPEN: All mounds open (general admission), all stands open (reserved).

PARKING LOTS OPEN: (Open 5 a.m.) All lots open, prepaid only, sold out. All ADA parking is prepaid and sold out.

IMS MUSEUM HOURS: (6 a.m.-5 p.m.) $40 IMS gate admission for 103rd Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge plus Museum admission ($10 adult, $5 ages 6-15, free 5 and under).