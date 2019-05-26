× Man dead after north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — A person was shot and killed late Saturday night. The shooting happened on Indianapolis’ north side.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department has confirmed that a man died after he was shot at a home on the 6200 block of Tacoma Avenue. The shooting happened at approximately 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

911 operators say they received a call about a person shot. Responding officers located the victim outside of a residence suffering from at least one apparent gun shot wound. The male victim was transported to St. Vincent Hospital by medics in critical condition.

Police say despite the best life saving measures applied to the victim, the man was pronounced dead about one hour after arriving to the hospital. The victim’s name has not been released yet as next of kin has not been notified.

Homicide Detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department were dispatched and immediately began interviewing witnesses. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency assisted by collecting any potential forensic evidence at the crime scene. Police have released very few details related the case. It’s unclear at this point if police have made any arrests related to the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or call CRIME STOPPERS anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay tuned to CBS4Indy for updates.