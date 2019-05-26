× Lawrence shooting leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — A person was shot and killed late Saturday night. The shooting happened in Lawrence, Indiana.

The Lawrence Police Department has confirmed that a man was shot at approximately 11:15 p.m. Saturday. The shooting happened at a home on 8222 Harrison Drive.

911 dispatch operators received a call from neighbors hearing possible gunshots at a nearby home. Responding officers located a male in the front yard of a residence suffering from at least one gun shot wound to the abdominal region. Paramedics transported the victim to the Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital for treatment in critical condition. Police say the victim did not survive his injuries and has been pronounced dead.

The name or identity of the victim has not been released yet as next of kin has not been notified.

Detectives with the Lawrence Police Department were dispatched and quickly began interviewing witnesses. Technicians with the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency assisted in the investigation by gathering any potential forensic evidence from the crime scene.

Police say they have not developed any suspect information but are in the early stages of their investigation. Witnesses who heard gun shots in the area also reported seeing an unknown vehicle leaving the area at the same time.

If confirmed to be a homicide, this would be the second homicide in Lawrence for 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department or call CRIME STOPPERS anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.