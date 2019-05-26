× IndyCar drivers react to Indianapolis 500 finish

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Only one driver can leave Indianapolis Motor Speedway after the month of May truly satisfied. This year, that driver is Simon Pagenaud, after the Frenchman won his first career Indianapolis 500, out-dueling Alexander Rossi down the stretch.

Been dreaming of this moment my entire life – drinking milk at the #Indy500!!!! Incredible thank you @Team_Penske and @IMS!! Dreams do come true! pic.twitter.com/4BrpVl2Ogd — Simon Pagenaud (@simonpagenaud) May 26, 2019

In four career Indy 500s, Alexander Rossi has never finished outside the top 10. Even with that success, the desire to return to the top of the podium is strong for the driver of the 27 car.

Even when there’s 💔…there’s this pic.twitter.com/ArKHhMeXO3 — Alexander Rossi (@AlexanderRossi) May 26, 2019

Will Power won the 500 in 2018. Today, he covered up his disappointment after finishing fifth.

Literally.

The top rookie finisher in this year’s 500 is Santino Ferrucci of Dale Coyne Racing, coming in seventh.

Ryan Hunter-Reay was fighting an uphill battle after starting 22nd, but fought his way up to eighth at the checkered flag. RHR’s quest to be a repeat 500 champion will have to wait.

Tough day, tough month here @IMS – P8 was an over-achievement for us today. Car balance was good in traffic, We’ve just really struggled with outright straightline speed this month. Love this place though, our shot at a 2nd 500 win will have to wait another year #Indy500 — Ryan Hunter-Reay (@RyanHunterReay) May 26, 2019

Noblesville native Conor Daly finished his best career Indy 500 in 10th place.

. @IMS is the best place in the world. Back to work tomorrow to try and figure out how we can raise the $ to be in this great series full time. Thank you to all those who supported us this month. I had tears in my eyes on the grid as the anthem played, all the work is worth it. — Conor Daly (@ConorDaly22) May 26, 2019

Spencer Pigot started on the front row, but fell back to 14th at the finish.

Not the race we wanted today but we have lots of positives to take away from the Month of May and will come back stronger. Thank you to everyone at @ecrindy for their hard work over the past several weeks! On to Detroit! #indycar #indy500 pic.twitter.com/gPvippvNAV — Spencer Pigot (@SpencerPigot) May 26, 2019

It was a career day for Pippa Mann at the Indy 500, finishing 16th, her best result in seven starts on the IMS oval.

Sage Karam started on the back row, and nearly had a fantastic day, but the late wreck was unlucky for the 24 car, and Karam finished 19th.

Last yellow killed us. Was shaping up for a top 10 and pitted and of course get caught out by a yellow. That’s Indy though! Crazy month but happy with the @DRRIndyCar efforts and thank you everyone involved with the program. Be back next year! #WIXindy #ismi #imaginarium pic.twitter.com/0ZW8APPEnZ — Sage Karam (@SageKaram) May 26, 2019

Jack Harvey surprised at the Grand Prix, finishing third, but the Meyer Shank Racing driver couldn’t keep up the good fortune in the 500, winding up 21st.

Well… that isn’t what we came for. Lacked some pace in the car, got a speed violation to add to that. Still… May was a success… but we’ll be back for something better at the 104th! #Indy500 // #GoJackGo // @AutoNation // @SIRIUSXM // @MeyerShankRac // @HondaRacing_HPD pic.twitter.com/YNMZtqxJn5 — Jack Harvey (@jack_harvey42) May 26, 2019

One of the most disappointed drivers after the 500 has to be Graham Rahal, who lost a chance at a podium finish in the wreck with 22 laps to go.

Disappointed in how it ended for us today. The @UnitedRentals car was dialed in just right, team was strong and we were moving towards the front. Unfortunate ending to May but so proud of the team that got us this far. Putting this behind us and looking ahead to what’s next! pic.twitter.com/UMhD66jZzQ — Graham Rahal (@GrahamRahal) May 26, 2019

Sometimes, all that needs to be said is what last-place finisher Colton Herta tweeted out, after an early mechanical failure ended his day.