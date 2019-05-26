IN Focus: Panelists discuss race for President, this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - How is the nationwide debate over abortion rights playing out here in Indiana? What are the candidates for President saying about the controversy? What do the polls have to say about the issue and about the 2020 campaign?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Adam Wren and Laura Wilson discuss this week's top stories, including the latest news from the campaign trail, and another wild week in Washington.

The panel also recaps Mayor Pete Buttigieg's town hall with Fox News and a visit from another Presidential candidate who came here to Indiana last weekend.