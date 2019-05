Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - State and city leaders gathered Friday for the 500 Festival memorial service to reflect on the sacrifice of our fallen veterans this Memorial Day weekend.

Mayor Joe Hogsett (D-Indianapolis) and Gov. Eric Holcomb (R-IN) were among the featured speakers at Friday's service.

In the video above, see what Hogsett and Holcomb had to say at the service, and how the President marked the occasion ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.