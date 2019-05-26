High waters, rain disrupt search for 4-year-old swept away in Delphi creek

DELPHI, Ind. – Rain made it difficult for crews to continue their search for a 4-year-old Delphi boy who was swept away in a creek.

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources said heavy rains overnight caused conditions to deteriorate as they look for 4-year-old Owen Jones.

Water conditions had improved slightly before additional rain fell over the weekend. While the current is strong, the water is also muddy, making it nearly impossible for rescuers to see anything below the surface.

“Everyone involved with this tragedy wants to find Owen Jones,” DNR said in a news release. “However, anyone searching the water without the proper training or equipment, in today’s conditions, will likely become a victim themselves.”

Officials said Friday that the search for Owen had shifted to a “recovery effort.” He was swept away in Deer Creek around 6 p.m. Thursday.