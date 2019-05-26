× Drowning search underway near Lake Monroe

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Divers and search crews from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are on the scene of a reported drowning at Allen’s Creek near Bloomington. DNR crews are being assisted by Monroe Fire and IU Medical teams.

A DNR spokesperson says the call came in around 3:30 p.m. Sunday reporting a male in the water.

Witnesses told authorities the man was in a boat, but it was unclear if he got off the boat.

The man was in the area with his family near the end of Allen’s Creek where it flows into Lake Monroe.

DNR has multiple divers and sonar cameras in the water.

Crews are focusing their search along the creek and in Lake Monroe as well.

A DNR information officer at the scene urges everyone to wear a life jacket if they choose to go out onto the water this Memorial Day weekend.