SPECIAL COVERAGE: 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500

Drowning search underway near Lake Monroe

Posted 7:42 pm, May 26, 2019, by , Updated at 07:53PM, May 26, 2019

File photo

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Divers and search crews from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are on the scene of a reported drowning at Allen’s Creek near Bloomington.  DNR crews are being assisted by Monroe Fire and IU Medical teams.

A DNR spokesperson says the call came in around 3:30 p.m. Sunday reporting a male in the water.

Witnesses told authorities the man was in a boat,  but it was unclear if he got off the boat.

The man was in the area with his family near the end of Allen’s Creek where it flows into Lake Monroe.

DNR has multiple divers and sonar cameras in the water.

Crews are focusing their search along the creek and in Lake Monroe as well.

A DNR information officer at the scene urges everyone to wear a life jacket if they choose to go out onto the water this Memorial Day weekend.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.