Crews continue looking for man who disappeared in White River

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Crews continued their search Sunday for a man who disappeared in the White River over the weekend.

Two witnesses called 911 around 5:45 p.m. Saturday to report seeing a man floating in the White River north of the 16th Street dam. The witnesses eventually lost sight of the man, who was floating in the river with his canoe.

Crews recovered the canoe and life jackets just south of the dam.

Crews from the Department of Natural Resources resumed the search Sunday, using boats, sonar equipment and an underwater camera to look for the man.

Authorities said the man has been identified but are withholding his name pending notification of family.