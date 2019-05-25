× SILVER ALERT: Police search for missing 87-year-old South Bend man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Indiana State Police say a Silver Alert has been issued for 87-year-old Robert Lemere.

Lemere was last seen in South Bend around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, police say.

He stands 5’4″ tall and weighs roughly 170 pounds. Lemere is described as having blue eyes and grey hair. He drives a white 2006 Buick LeSabre with green paint down the passenger side and a license plate that reads D701ER.

Police believe Lemere may be in extreme danger and could require medical assistance.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.