Silver Alert declared for New Albany man

Posted 7:19 am, May 25, 2019

New Albany, IND. — A statewide silver alert has been declared for 77 year-old Arvil Joe Driver who disappeared from New Albany, Indiana.

The Indiana State Police issued the emergency alert just before 6:00 a.m on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Police say Driver is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Arvil Joe Driver is a white male described as being approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with America on the front and gray sweat pants with black velcro tennis shoes.

Driver is missing from New Albany which is 117 miles south of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.

The New Albany Police Department is investigating the disappearance. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 911 or 812-944-6411.

