INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — Two people were shot early Saturday morning. The shooting happened on Indy’s near East side.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department has confirmed that two people were shot at the 2900 block of east Michigan Street at approximately 3:00 am Saturday morning.

Responding officers say both victims were awake and breathing. They were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

