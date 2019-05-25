× Missing canoeist prompts White River Search

INDIANAPOLIS–Rescue crews are searching for a canoeist who disappeared on White River on the city’s northwest side Saturday evening.

Authorities say a woman at a boat ramp at Riverside Park reported her fiancé was canoeing and was overdue to return.

Two witnesses closer to West 21st Street and White River Parkway East Drive told rescuers they saw a man fall from his canoe into the water.

Further downstream near West 16th Street, the rescue team found a canoe matching the description of the missing man’s canoe.

Rescue crews are searching the White River. However the swift current is too dangerous to put divers in the water. Crews say they may need to switch to the use of sonar technology as they continue their search.