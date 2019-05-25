Right lane on I-465 near 86th Street closed due to crash

Posted 12:29 pm, May 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:50PM, May 25, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation says the right lane is closed on I-465 southbound near West 86th street.

Indiana State Police confirm the backup is caused by an officer involved motorcycle accident. At this time, it is unclear whether or not the officer was on duty. The extent of the officer’s injuries is also unknown.

The lane closures are expect to last until roughly 1:30 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

