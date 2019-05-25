3 injured in downtown shooting

Posted 1:43 am, May 25, 2019, by , Updated at 02:30AM, May 25, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IND.— Three people were shot early Saturday morning. The shooting happened near the Canal Walk in downtown Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department confirmed to CBS4Indy that a shooting happened at approximately 1:00 am Saturday morning on 301 N Senate Avenue. There were reportedly a total of three victims. It appears all three sustained “non life-threatening” injuries are listed in good condition.

 

Two of the victims transported themselves to IU Health Methodist Hospital with injuries. Police later located the third victim downtown. He was also transported to the hospital suffering from at least one gun shot wound.

Police have released very few details related to the case but did say a fight between two separate groups is what led to the shooting. It’s unknown at this time if a shooter or any suspects have been detained. The names or identity of the victims have not been released.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department were dispatched to the scene to interview witnesses and gather any potential forensic evidence. Police are asking anyone with information related to the shooting to contact CRIME STOPPERS at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to CBS4Indy for updates.

