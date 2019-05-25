1 dead after motorcycle accident

Posted 5:22 am, May 25, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — A person died in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning. The accident happened on Indianapolis’ near southwest side.

The Indianapolis State Police have confirmed that a person died in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 70, near the Harding Street exit. The accident happened at approximately 2:30 am Saturday.

The name or gender of the victim has not been released as next of kin has not been notified.

The Indianapolis State Police have released very few details into the case as they are in the early stages of their investigation. A cause of accident has not been determined.

Police were forced to close a section of I-70 immediately after the crash. All traffic was diverted onto South Harding Street. As of 5:00 am, all lanes should be back open.

