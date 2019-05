Connersville, IN –ALL ABOARD for your only chance to see Thomas The Tank Engine in the entire state of Indiana in 2019! The Whitewater Valley Railroad is proud to announce that Day Out With Thomas: The Steam Team Tour 2019 June 22 – 23 & 28 – 30, 2019.

CBS4 Indy is giving away a Family-4-Pack everyday for two weeks! The contest runs from Monday, May 27 through the end of the day on Sunday, June 9. All winners will be chosen at random and notified on the morning of Monday, June 10.