US Air Force pilots prepare for flyover at Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Pilots with the US Air Force are gearing up for the big flyover at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. It takes a lot of practice before they fly just 500 feet above the stands.

It’s a view very few people get to see. Four aircraft will be in the formation, which include a P-40 Warhawk, P-1, A-10 Warthog and F-16 Viper.

“We do not get to do this very often with a Heritage Flight,” said Major Cody Wilton.

Mayor Wilton is part of the US Air Force Heritage Flight. He could be leading the formation on Sunday. He plans to fly a Warthog. That aircraft can fly at 550 mph.

“Whole family will be watching,” he said.

His jet is still used in combat. You could see the mission markings from its last deployment to Iraq and Syria.

While some of the team members are in the air, others will be on the ground making sure the timing is just right for the big moment. They hope to fly over the racetrack when fans hear Kelly Clarkson sing “Home of the Brave” during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“We bring the Heritage Flight to honor the heroes of the past and the commitment they have done for us showing our vintage war birds with our modern aircraft,” said Lieutenant Colonel Chris “Nike” McAlear.

This experience at IMS is personal for Lieutenant Colonel McAlear. His father, who also served in the Air Force, used to run the pits for Sumar Racing back in the 1950s.

“The heritage flight really represents what my family has here at the track,” he said.

For two months, this team prepared for these few seconds and the honor of celebrating their country on the world stage.

“Just that emotional feeling. Everything comes to a culmination. Everyone is ready to go,” said Major Wilton.

For the first time, the US Air Force will be live streaming their flyover from the cockpit. If you want to watch it, click here.