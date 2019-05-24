Police arrest Columbus woman accused of driving under influence 2 times in 20 hours

Posted 11:09 am, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 11:26AM, May 24, 2019

Zoe Conrad

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police in Columbus arrested a woman accused of driving under the influence two times in 20 hours.

A Bartholomew County deputy was in the 500 block of Central Avenue Thursday night when he saw a vehicle make multiple traffic infractions.

He initiated a traffic stop, and as he approached the driver, he saw marijuana in plain view. Police say the driver, identified as 19-year-old Zoe Conrad, showed signs of impairment.

She faces preliminary charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance.

This arrest comes less than 20 hours after she was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. That also occurred in Bartholomew County.

“This young woman has been arrested twice within a 20-hour period for Operating a Motor Vehicle while Under the Influence,” said Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew A. Myers. “Our deputies do a great job getting dangerous drivers off our roadways; however, some people just don’t get it. I hope this young woman gets the help she needs before she gets behind the wheel again.”

