Police asking for help in case of missing woman

Posted 12:17 pm, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 12:46PM, May 24, 2019

Lindsay Liosi

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking the public to help locate Lindsay Liosi, 44, who was last seen May 11, 2019.

Liosi is described as a white female 5’6”, 220 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She left her residence on May 11, 2019 and may be in danger and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Liosi’s whereabouts are asked to contact the IMPD Missing Person Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be reported at CrimeTips.org

