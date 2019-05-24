Little rain Friday morning followed by many rounds for 500 weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few sprinkles and small storms are scattered through areas southwest of Indianapolis Friday morning. We could see a few raindrops this morning but nothing substantial like we had yesterday morning. It feels like we've had a lot of rain lately but this is interesting: for the month of May, we're actually a bit *below* average! The reason we're so waterlogged, though, is because we got ahead on rainfall in February and stayed ahead in March and April. At this point annually, we're 3.71" above average on preipitation. Spotty rain Friday morning but done with that by lunchtime and then we're just left hot and humid for the rest of Carb Day. Stay hydrated! Warm and humid Friday night with a low of just 70°. Saturday will be dry through lunchtime so mow your lawn then but storms fire up between 3-6pm. Saturday night will be dry. The forecast for the 500 is not great... Hot and humid with rain on and off all day. Scattered storms will likely be dampening IMS by 8am and on and off rain through 8pm. More rain expected on Memorial Day but it does seem to be that the rain will be mainly an afternoon issue. Tuesday looks great for the Indians' return to Victory Field.