Indy mom pleads for justice after son was murdered at party hosted by IU fraternity

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis mother is pleading for justice after her son was shot to death at a Halloween party last year in Monroe County.

Nearly seven months later, the death remains unsolved.

Kemontie Johnson would have celebrated his 22nd birthday on Friday, but it's a date he didn't live to see.

Hundreds of people responded to an invitation promoting a Halloween Party hosted by a fraternity at IU. That party later turned deadly, investigators say.

The shooting took place inside the Eagle's Nest at Eagle Pointe Golf Resort.

“His friends said he started choking on his blood through his teeth and he said, ‘Tell my mom I love her,’” said Johnson’s mother Kenyatta Johnson.

Johnson’s mother says her son graduated from Lawrence North in 2016, and the would-be entrepreneur tried to launch a clothing line called Silent Hustle before his death.

“He was determined and motivated to do so much more in life,” said Johnson. “He had a lot of dreams and goals to be so much more than the typical lifestyle.”

During the Halloween party, dubbed “A Nightmare in B-Town,” an argument broke out and someone started shooting, investigators in Monroe County say. That gunfire wounded multiple victims from Fort Wayne and left Johnson dead.

“It’s sad and hurts so bad because he didn’t live that lifestyle. He didn’t have a gun. He didn’t have a reason to have a gun. He didn’t live life in fear,” said Johnson. “I mean, Kemontie was loving and caring and didn’t deserve it. He did everything to live a different life.”

After the shooting, hundreds of potential witnesses ran away. This made the case much more difficult to solve, the sheriff admitted last year.

Johnson’s mom says the silence of the party goers is only protecting her son’s killer.

“It’s just sad that no one wants to speak up and I feel like they’re protecting the wrong person,” said Johnson. “You know with so many people being there, for nobody to say nothing about what happened to my son, he’s the innocent one. It’s not fair they’re trying to protect somebody who did it.”

Anyone with information on the suspect involved in Johnson’s death can still contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.