× IMS officials want race fans to have personal safety plan

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – CBS4 asked racing fans some Indianapolis 500 trivia while at Carb Day on Friday. Some people got the answers correct, but it’s the question they weren’t expecting that they really should be prepared for.

“We do ask people, and it seems kinda odd when we say this, to know your own personal safety plan,” said Doug Boles, President of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

However, a lot of fans weren’t quite sure what they would do in the event of lightning.

“Absolutely not,” said one fan when asked if he had a plan in place. “Just go where everyone else is going and that’s about it.”

IMS officials say if lightning appears, the grandstands have to be cleared of fans. The amount of shelter is limited.

“Part of the problem with an outdoor event is there’s not always a place for folks to go and again that’s why on the frontend we’re making sure people know,” Boles said. “That’s the biggest thing is how can we make sure customers, through the whole day, know what weather is coming and where it is so they can make a decision that’s best for your situation.”

Boles says IMS will put information up on the big boards and on social media in the event of severe weather, however he still hopes when asked the question again, fans might have a better answer when lightning comes.

“Climb the tree,” one fan joked about his plan. “I’ve never seen a squirrel get hit.”

Boles says fans should know where they parked, and plan to seek shelter if the stands are cleared.