High water forces closure of Lake Monroe’s swimming beaches for Memorial Day Weekend

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Visitors to Lake Monroe have plenty of options to enjoy the state park, but swimming along the beaches is unfortunately not one of them.

"It's still possible to boat, and it's still possible to camp, the beach is under water so there won't be any swimming at the beach," Ginger Murphy said.

Murphy is the Deputy Director for Stewardship for Indiana State Parks.

The high water from all of May's heavy rain is forcing Indiana State Parks' leaders to close some areas, like the beaches.

"When they don't release a lot of water from the dam, the water comes up and sometimes it covers the beach and some of the launching ramps at the lake and some of the other facilities," Murphy explained.

Here's a list from the state parks of the specific changes to the areas and facilities at Lake Monroe: