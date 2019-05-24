Heading to Indianapolis Motor Speedway? Here’s your Indy 500 race weekend schedule

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Indianapolis 500 race weekend is here! Check out this schedule before heading to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Carb Day on Friday, Legends Day on Saturday and Race Day on Sunday.

Carb Day, Friday, May 24

8:00 a.m.: Gates open

11:05 a.m.: Final practice (90 minutes)

2:05 p.m.: Pit Stop Challenge

3:30 p.m.: Concerts begin (Kool and the Gang followed by Foreigner)

Legends Day, Saturday, May 25

8:00 a.m.: Gates open

8:00 a.m.: Memorabilia Show begins

9:00 a.m.: Full Field Autograph Session begins at Pagoda Plaza

Noon and 1:30 p.m.: Indy 500 Legends autograph sessions

2:30 p.m.: Concerts begin (Clayton Anderson, Carly Pearce, Zac Brown Band)

Also on Saturday, the IPL 500 Festival Parade is downtown with festivities starting at 11:45 a.m.

103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500, Sunday, May 26

6:00 a.m.: Gates open

9:30 a.m.: Celebrity red carpet begins

12:26 P.M.: National Anthem (Kelly Clarkson)

12:36 p.m.: Back Home Again in Indiana (Jim Cornelison)

12:45 p.m.: 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 (Matt Damon and Christian Bale wave the green flag)

