Fort Wayne man sentenced to 65 years in prison for setting wife on fire

Posted 4:01 pm, May 24, 2019, by

Eddie Caldwell (Photo courtesy of WANE)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne man who admits he committed a “really terrible” crime has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for setting his wife on fire.

Lizzie Caldwell died from severe burns and other injuries in the September fire. Eddie Caldwell called himself a “dead man walking” as he appeared in court Friday in Allen County.

He told police last fall that he got into a fight with his wife and filled a plastic bottle with gasoline. After a grandson left the house, Caldwell says he covered himself and his wife with gas and started a fire.

Judge Fran Gull says the 68-year-old Lizzie Caldwell suffered for 16 days before she died. The judge called Eddie Caldwell among the “worst of the worst offenders.”

The 55-year-old Caldwell says, “I can’t believe I did this.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.