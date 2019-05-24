Enter to win a pair (2) of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari tickets!

Posted 10:41 am, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 11:31AM, May 24, 2019

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — We’re giving you the chance to win tickets to Indiana’s Very Own family-owned theme park and water park in Santa Claus!

Holiday World is a theme park with top-ranked wooden roller coasters plus the Thunderbird launched wing coaster, lots of family rides and shows, plus Santa Claus himself!

Splashin’ Safari is one of the world’s largest water parks. You can get into both parks for one price plus free parking, free soft drinks, free sunscreen, free use of inner tubes and free Wi-Fi. 

CBS4 Indy is giving away a pair of tickets every day for two weeks! The contest runs from Monday, May 27, through the end of the day on Sunday, June 9.  All winners will be chosen at random and notified on the morning of Monday, June 10.

Just like when you’re at the park: Keep it Clean & Keep it Friendly!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.