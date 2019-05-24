× Elwood police: Suspect beat man with coffee table leg, poured peroxide in his eyes during assault

ELWOOD, Ind. – Police in Elwood arrested a suspect accused of beating a man with a broken coffee table leg and pouring peroxide in the victim’s eyes.

According to the Elwood Police Department, officers were dispatched to St. Vincent Mercy Hospital Thursday night in response to the assault, which happened at an apartment in the 500 block of North 20th Street in Elwood.

Police said Daniel Armstrong, 38, kicked in the apartment door, striking the victim in the head and causing him to briefly lose consciousness. Armstrong continued to beat the other man, throwing him over a couch into a coffee table and hitting him with a broken leg from the coffee table.

The victim said Armstrong told him he was going to kill him and then dragged him into the bathroom. Police said Armstrong then poured peroxide into the victim’s eyes and threatened to kill him if he moved.

Armstrong left to get something from his van and didn’t return to the apartment. Hours after the attack, an officer spotted Armstrong, initiated a traffic stop and took him into custody.

Armstrong was arrested on multiple preliminary charges, including attempted murder, criminal confinement, aggravated battery, strangulation, intimidation with a deadly weapon, impersonation of a public servant and residential entry.