× A chance for rain for the 103rd running of the Indy 500

The 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 mile race is Sunday and that makes this the biggest weather weekend of the year. We’ve had a 15 week streak of weekend with either rain or snow showers and unfortunately that streak will continue as rain is likely this weekend.

The race has finished on a second or third day 5 times and has been shortened by rain 7 times. The last time the race was affected by rain was in 2007 when rain cause the race to be shortened to 166 laps (415 miles).

We’ll see a few gusty t-storms north of I-70 overnight. Saturday will be warm and humid with a high near 90 degrees. Scattered t-storms will develop Saturday afternoon and continue overnight. Showers will end by mid-morning Sunday. We ‘ll have a three to four hour window of opportunity to run the race under dry conditions before a round of strong storms rolls across the state in the afternoon through Sunday evening.

For Memorial Day we’ll have a sunny start before more storms develop in the afternoon.

