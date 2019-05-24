4 people taken into custody after burglary of Johnson County home

Posted 11:32 pm, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 07:48AM, May 25, 2019

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Four people were taken into custody Friday night in connection with the burglary of a Johnson County home.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the scene in the 7600 block of West County Road 125 S at about 6:09 p.m. after the homeowner told dispatchers that she came home to find her residence unsecure.

Once on scene, several neighbors told officers that they’d seen four males in the area shortly after the crime. Authorities also received word that the suspects had been dropped off at the residence in a small black passenger car.

Several law enforcement agencies then began saturating the area to search for the suspects. After a nearly four-hour manhunt, officers were able to apprehend the four suspects on Cottonwood Drive in Morgan County at about 9:10 p.m. A handgun stolen from the home was also recovered.

The sheriff’s office says two of the suspects are juveniles and two are adults. Investigators are working with the parents to conduct interviews to gain additional information.

It’s unclear at this time what charges the suspects are facing and their identities have note yet been released.

“It is imperative that if you see suspicious activity you report it to law enforcement immediately,” said the sheriff’s office in a press release.

Residents can call 911 or 317-736-5155 to report such activity.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.