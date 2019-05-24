31-year-old dolphin at Shedd Aquarium is expecting

Piquet (photo courtesy of Shedd Aquarium)

CHICAGO, Ill. — A famous dolphin at the Shedd Aquarium is expecting again, according to officials.

Piquet, a 31-year-old Pacific white-sided dolphin is pregnant with her third calf and is due in the fall.

“Piquet and her developing calf are progressing exactly as they should, and our veterinary staff and care teams are working together to give her the excellent care that all the animals receive at Shedd,” said Steve Aibel, senior director of marine mammals at Shedd Aquarium.

Piquet previously gained notoriety from the births of her two healthy calves, Sagu in 2012, and Makoa in 2015.

Aquarium officials expect Piquet’s routine to stay the same for the time being, and guests can continue to visit her.

Shedd veterinary staff will perform regular checkups including ultrasound, or sonography, to visualize the developing calf.

The aquarium will provide updates throughout her pregnancy.

