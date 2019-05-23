Zionsville bus driver receives praise from community for sweet gesture

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – A Zionsville bus driver’s sweet gesture is getting a lot of attention from the community.

Zionsville Community Schools bus driver Bob Walford, known by the students as Mr. Bob, dressed up in a tuxedo on Tuesday. He said his kids are special, so he wanted to treat them as special. He also served them animal crackers and water.

Zionsville Community Schools posted a photo of Walford in his tuxedo on their social media pages, and it’s receiving a lot of attention with many people praising him for always going the extra mile.

The Zionsville transportation director tells CBS4 that Walford has been a bus driver for their school system since 2017.