US Senate passes bill targeting robocall scams

Todd Young

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a 97-1 vote, the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) Act passed the U.S. Senate on Thursday.

The TRACED Act, co-sponsored by Sen. Todd Young of Indiana, is designed to crack down on illegal robocall scams that are currently plaguing the nation.

“Hoosiers are fed up with the increasing number of robocall scams that are flooding their phones,” said Young.

The bill gives the Federal Communications Commission (FFC) more time and resources to pursue scammers. The TRACED Act will also make it more difficult for scammers to circumvent current regulations and become repeat offenders.

“These calls, sometimes reaching 10 a day, are more than just an annoyance, they are a real threat to the vulnerable people they are designed to prey on,” Young added.

The TRACED Act is now heading to the U.S. House of Representatives for consideration.

A video of Senator Young discussing the proposed legislation can be seen here.

A one-page summary of the TRACED Act can be viewed here.

