Stormy morning followed by summer-like afternoon

Strong storms have been rolling through Indiana all morning long. We've had reports of pea-sized hail in Lawrence and 64 mph wind gusts in Madison County. Storms are now weakening but still producing heavy rain in southern counties.

Storms will linger throughout the morning, but we will dry out by lunchtime and, like yesterday, we'll enjoy a lovely, summer-like afternoon. In fact, it'll actually be a little warmer than yesterday. Wednesday's high was 76 but Thursday's forecast high is 81. You'll feel the high humidity with that heat. Anyone already open up their pool?

Friday will feature a passing storm in the morning (nothing as substantial as Thursday morning) followed by another lovely afternoon with heat and high humidity.

Scattered storms are expected all throughout the long holiday weekend. Lows won't dip any cooler than the 60s with heat and humidity pumping up during the daytime.