Persistent rain putting crop planting behind schedule in the Midwest

GREENFIELD, Ind. – The persistent rain in the Midwest is causing major problems for farmers.

"Beans will go in there,” said farmer Ronnie Mohr as he pointed to the field soaked in puddles on his Greenfield farm.

Mohr is ready to start planting soybeans, but the conditions are making it tough.

“It would take at least four days for this to get in shape and preferably five,” Mohr said of his field.

The corn and soybean farmer is one of many Hoosier farmers suffering from the above average rainfall, limiting their chance to get into the field.

According to the USDA Crop Progress Report, only 14 percent of Indiana corn has been planted, compared to 86 percent at this point last year.

As for soybeans, only 6 percent are in the ground while last year at this point 70 percent had been planted.

It's a problem being felt across the Midwest, where Ohio is seeing even less progress.

“It’ll go down in the record books," Mohr said of the spring. "This will be one you remember.”

Mohr says farmers aim to have crops in the ground by May 10 and every day after that, they’re losing money.

“You’re spending the same per acre, you’re just not getting the same dollars for it,” Mohr said.

As of today, Mohr hasn’t been able to plant any of his soybeans yet. After taking a look at his field and the forecast, there appears to be no relief in sight.

"We’re just waiting," Mohr said. "It’s just one of those deals you hope and pray for.”