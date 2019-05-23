More storms overnight before a windy, warm, humid Carb Day

Posted 5:42 pm, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 05:53PM, May 23, 2019

South-central Indiana will see a slight risk for gusty storms overnight into early Friday morning. A powerful storm system has caused severe weather each day since Sunday, including 95 tornado reports across the nation. A line of storms may form along a frontal boundary draped across the southern half of the state. The main severe weather threats will be large hail and damaging straight-line winds.

After a few morning showers, sunny skies will usher in the heat on Friday when we’ll see highs near 90 degrees. Dewpoint temperatures will peak near 70 degrees creating heat index values in the 90s for Carb Day.

Scattered t-storms will return to the weather scene this weekend with a daily chance for scattered storms through Memorial Day. While there is a chance for rain on race day, the greatest risk for widespread t-storms will come early next week.

We’ve had rain on 14 days of the month so far.

We have not had a dry weekend since early February.

We’re watching out for the possibility  of strong storms tonight.

Scattered storms are likely Friday morning.

We’ll have a dry Friday afternoon.

We’ll have a warm humid day for Carb Day.

Scattered storms are likely Saturday.

Scattered storms are likely Sunday.

This will be a warm race weekend.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.