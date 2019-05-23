× More storms overnight before a windy, warm, humid Carb Day

South-central Indiana will see a slight risk for gusty storms overnight into early Friday morning. A powerful storm system has caused severe weather each day since Sunday, including 95 tornado reports across the nation. A line of storms may form along a frontal boundary draped across the southern half of the state. The main severe weather threats will be large hail and damaging straight-line winds.

After a few morning showers, sunny skies will usher in the heat on Friday when we’ll see highs near 90 degrees. Dewpoint temperatures will peak near 70 degrees creating heat index values in the 90s for Carb Day.

Scattered t-storms will return to the weather scene this weekend with a daily chance for scattered storms through Memorial Day. While there is a chance for rain on race day, the greatest risk for widespread t-storms will come early next week.

We’ve had rain on 14 days of the month so far.

We have not had a dry weekend since early February.

We’re watching out for the possibility of strong storms tonight.

Scattered storms are likely Friday morning.

We’ll have a dry Friday afternoon.

We’ll have a warm humid day for Carb Day.

Scattered storms are likely Saturday.

Scattered storms are likely Sunday.

This will be a warm race weekend.