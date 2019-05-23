Medical license suspended for another 90 days for Boone County pediatrician accused of child molesting

Dr. Jonathon W. Cavins (Photo courtesy of the Boone County Sheriff's Office)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Boone County pediatrician charged with molesting patients will have his medical license suspended for another 90 days.

The decision from the Medical Licensing Board of Indiana extends a previous 90-day medical license suspension for Jonathon Cavins.

Cavins’ license was originally suspended for 90 days in March and was only valid until mid-June. The extension adds another 90 days to the original suspension and means he will remain suspended until after his trial date in July.

Cavins is accused of molesting a 12-year-old boy who told investigators that the pediatrician touched him inappropriately during a physical; the boy said Cavins told him not to tell his parents. After the report, two other patients, ages 14 and 15, stepped forward with similar allegations.

Cavins faces charges of sexual misconduct, child molesting, child seduction and vicarious sexual gratification. The parents of one of Cavins’ accusers also filed a civil lawsuit against him.

