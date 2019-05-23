Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- May is National Foster Care Awareness Month and agencies around the country are asking families to consider helping a child who needs a loving home.

According to Bethany Christian Services, there are around 2000 children in need of a place to live. There is always a need for foster parents year round, but Bethany is using this month to raise more awareness for it. The director says one of the most healing things a child can have is a loving family.

“I worry that sometimes people think, oh foster children are going to be way challenging and you’re not going to be able to make a difference, and families can make a children for a child when they provide that love and nurture for them,” says Ranch Director Linda Wrestler.

Wrestler believes that the best foster parents are the ones who try trauma-informed parenting. If you have any interest in becoming a foster parent, you can reach out to a number of agencies.

“Families change everything, and children belong in families. So it’s really our goal to give them a family-like setting even if they can’t be with their own biological family," Wrestler added.