May is National Foster Care Awareness Month

Posted 5:11 pm, May 23, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- May is National Foster Care Awareness Month and agencies around the country are asking families to consider helping a child who needs a loving home.

According to Bethany Christian Services, there are around 2000 children in need of a place to live. There is always a need for foster parents year round, but Bethany is using this month to raise more awareness for it. The director says one of the most healing things a child can have is a loving family.

“I worry that sometimes people think, oh foster children are going to be way challenging and you’re not going to be able to make a difference, and families can make a children for a child when they provide that love and nurture for them,” says Ranch Director Linda Wrestler.

Wrestler believes that the best foster parents are the ones who try trauma-informed parenting. If you have any interest in becoming a foster parent, you can reach out to a number of agencies.

“Families change everything, and children belong in families. So it’s really our goal to give them a family-like setting even if they can’t be with their own biological family," Wrestler added.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.