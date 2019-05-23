× Marion County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant charged with official misconduct, battery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A former Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) lieutenant is facing charges in connection with an arrest stemming from a traffic stop.

John Dorsey was arrested on May 17 and was formally charged Thursday with official misconduct and two misdemeanor counts of battery resulting in bodily injury. He’s been with MSCO for more than a decade and was most recently working in the Sex Offender Registry Unit.

Court documents show the incident happened in the area of 60th Street and Lafayette Road on April 5. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers were called to the scene to help with a traffic stop.

When the officers arrived, the man who was in custody for an active warrant told them that his arrest was personal. He also asked that IMPD take him to jail instead of MSCO. Court documents say the victim had previously been in a relationship with the mother of Dorsey’s children.

An IMPD officer witness said Dorsey hit the man with what looked like an “upper cut” between the legs while he was searching him. At one point, the witness said Dorsey whispered something into the victim’s ear, and the victim could be heard crying and yelling for help.

Dorsey allegedly also threatened to strike the man while taking him to jail. He initially denied knowing the victim, but later said, “Well, I’ve seen him before,” according to court documents.

Dorsey denied any aggressive behavior took place during the stop and arrest.

The sheriff’s office issued this statement: