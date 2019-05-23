× From Speedway to a Strawberry Festival, check out this weekend’s can’t miss festivities

Miller Lite Carb Day

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis 500 weekend kicks off with Carb Day this Friday! Nothing turbo-charges the start of the greatest weekend in racing like the final practice for the 103rd Indianapolis 500 from 11am-12:30pm, followed by the Freedom 100, Indy 500 Pit Stop Competition and the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert featuring one of the most legendary rock bands of all time, Foreigner, all for one great price. Concert gates open in at 2pm and Kool & Gang will kick things off at 3:30pm, followed by Foreigner at 5pm.

IPL 500 Festival Parade

Downtown Indianapolis

The day before the Indy 500 will feature one of the city’s most loved events: the IPL 500 Festival Parade. More than 300,000 people will line the streets of downtown Indianapolis to experience the larger-than-life floats, giant helium balloons, celebrities and dignitaries, award-winning bands, and all 33 drivers competing in the Indy 500 during this year’s 500 Festival Parade. The parade will kick off at 11:45a.

Legends Day

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Head to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday to enjoy all the Legends Day festivities! Legends Day presented by Firestone honors the immortal names and machines of more than a century of the Indianapolis 500 This special day in the Month of May features autograph sessions with current and past drivers, historic car laps and multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning Zac Brown Band headlining the Firestone Legends Day Concert. Concert gates open at 1am. Headliner Clayton Anderson will open the concert at 2:30pm, followed by Carly Pearce at 3:15pm and Zac Brown Band will hit the stage at 4:30pm.

Bike to the 500

Indianapolis City Market

Don’t sit in traffic when you can pedal past the crowds on a police escorted route to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway? Grab your bicycle and head to Indianapolis City Market on Sunday, May 26th and Bike to the 500! The fun starts at 7:30am on the east plaza of the City Market. Prep for your four mile bicycle ride with music, food, drinks, and family fun! The party leaves downtown at 9:30am. New this year. The “Bike to the 500” party at the City Market will be an official 500 Forward Porch Party. Even if you don’t plan to ride to the race, come down join the fun anyway! No charge or registration required to attend the porch party. Tickets to Bike to the 500 are $13 in advance and $20 the day of the event. (The ticket price ensures a safe ride to the event, secure bike parking all day and supports Bike Indianapolis in its mission to make more bike riders in central Indiana. Return trips from the IMS are not supported, but groups will depart during the first 30 minutes after the race ends.)

Grand Summer Kickoff

Grand Park (Westfield)

The end of the school year calls for a grand celebration, so mark your calendar for Grand Summer Kickoff this Friday from 3:30-8:30pm at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield! The Grand Summer Kickoff takes place on the last day of the school year and is uniquely designed to include fun for the whole family. This free event is open to the public and will feature a dodgeball competition, vendor area, kite flying, health fair, a 1.3 mile Family Adventure Course and more!

Strawberries on the Square

Downtown Franklin

It’s strawberry season again! Head to downtown Franklin this Friday, May 24th, from 11am-10 pm for Strawberries on the Square. Attendees can enjoy fresh strawberries, cake, ice cream and whipped cream with a bottle of water for only $5. Enjoy an action packed schedule all afternoon including live entertainment, food vendors, the Classic Car Cruise-In on north Main Street and more!

Rockin’ on Main

Main Street in Speedway

The 13th Annual “Rockin’ on Main” is back this Friday night from 5:30-11pm in Speedway. Wrap up your Carb Day Festivities on Main Street with live music by Hyryder, Flatland Harmony Experiment, Steve Smith and Conga J. Enjoy food and drinks catered by Barbecue and Bourbon and Dawson’s on Main. This is a free, all-ages event!

Burton Brothers Spring Carnival

Hamilton Town Center

The carnival is back at Hamilton Town Center starting this Friday, May 24th through Saturday, June 6th. Bring the kids for a day full of games, rides, and sweet treats. Note: Each ride requires 2-5 tickets or a wristband. All riders must comply with the individual device’s height/size requirements. All riders must be ticketed/banded.

