Authorities searching for 4-year-old swept away by water in Delphi creek

Search underway for 4-year-old boy swept away by water in Delphi creek

DELPHI, Ind. – First responders are searching for a 4-year-old boy who was swept away by the water of Delphi’s Deer Creek.

Friends told the Department of Natural Resources that the boy entered the water at Riley Park and then began to float downstream around 6 p.m. Thursday.

After receiving a 911 call, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and began searching the water, using sonar technology.

DNR says the water is very high due to the recent heavy rain.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

