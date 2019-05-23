× All students to get free breakfast and lunch from NC school district

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — All students at a North Carolina school district will get free breakfast and lunch for the 2019-2020 school year.

Brunswick County Schools made the announcement this week, saying the district was transitioning to the Community Eligibility Provision Program. It’s free for all students; enrollment and paperwork are not required.

“Simply put, all students will now receive free meals at breakfast and lunch beginning in the 2019-2020 school year in Brunswick County,” the district said in a news release.

The district made the decision after assessing the impact of Hurricane Florence on students and their families. The hurricane hit in September 2018, producing extensive wind damage along the North Carolina coast and bringing up to 30 inches of rain to some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

The Community Eligibility Provision Program for the National School Lunch Program provides free and reduced meals for economically disadvantaged students. Sites that enroll agree to serve students free breakfast and lunch for four successive school years.

The district said the devastation from Hurricane Florence put all of its schools in the eligible category.

“We sincerely hope this helps each and every family still recovering from the devastating impact of last year’s natural disaster,” the district said.