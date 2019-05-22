Win Symphony on the Prairie tickets plus VIP parking

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — All summer, CBS4 Indy is giving away family four-packs of tickets to Symphony on the Prairie, along with VIP parking passes.

One winner will be selected for each of this season’s 30 concerts.

Every Wednesday morning from May 29 through Sept. 4, we will randomly select and notify winners for the Thursday, Friday and/or Saturday concerts that immediately follow.

The total value of each prize package is $72.

Click here for a complete list of shows this summer, including well-known acts like Smokey Robinson, Trombone Shorty, En Vogue, Scotty McCreery and Kenny G, as well as performances by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

Complete the form below for a chance to win — and good luck!